Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.01.2019 | 09:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Cavotec SA: Patrick Mares appointed President of Cavotec's Ports & Maritime Division

Patrick Mares has been appointed President of Cavotec's Ports and Maritime Division. He will join Cavotec on March 11, 2019. Mr. Mares will report to Cavotec Group CEO, Mikael Norin, and will be a member of the Executive Management Team.

Patrick Mares has during his career held Executive Management positions in several international industrial companies. Most recently Mr. Mares served as Vice-President EMEA at Harsco Rail. Prior to this he was Vice-President of Sales & Business Development at GKN Land Systems and President EMEIA at Ingersoll Rand Security Technologies.

"Patrick's strong commercial acumen and track record in growing businesses is a perfect fit with the substantial market opportunities we see in the ports and maritime business", said Mikael Norin.

Patrick Mares is a Belgian citizen and holds a master's degree in Engineering from the University of Leuven, Belgium.

ENDS

For further details please contact:

Johan Hähnel

Investor Relations Manager
Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34
Email: investor@cavotec.com

This is information that Cavotec SA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09:00 CET on 11 January 2019.

