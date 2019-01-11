On January 15, 2018, the shares in Deflamo AB (the "Company") were given observation status due to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. On January 10, 2019, the Company published a press release with information that the Company will initiate measures for the divestment of its business or assets, and simultaneously considers the possibility to open up for a new business direction. The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that result in substantial uncertainty regarding the company or the pricing of its listed financial instruments. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update its decision to give the shares in Deflamo AB (DEFL B, ISIN code SE0007045406, order book ID 60687) observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Elias Skog, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.