We also discuss how to make sure your business benefits from a royal wedding, global initiatives to reduce single-use plastics, the general principles and safeguards of IEC 62368-1, and gender equality in social auditing.

Read our online articles below:

Industry Articles Electrical and Electronics The Long Road to Implementing GB 9706.1 (3.1 edition) for Medical Electrical Equipment in China (https://www.sgs.com/en/news/2019/01/the-long-road-to-implementing-gb-9706-1-3-1-edition-for-medical-electrical-equipment-in-china)

Understanding CTIA OTA Test Plan V3.8.1 and CTIA MIMO OTA Test Plan V1.2 for Wireless Products (https://www.sgs.com/en/news/2019/01/understanding-ctia-ota-test-plan-v3-8-1-and-ctia-mimo-ota-test-plan-v1-2-for-wireless-products)

General Principles and Safeguards of IEC 62368-1 (https://www.sgs.com/en/news/2019/01/general-principles-and-safeguards-of-iec-62368-1)

Now it is Even Colder in Buxton (https://www.sgs.com/en/news/2019/01/now-it-is-even-colder-in-buxton) Supply chain Towards Sustainable Fashion with the Higg Index FEM V3 (https://www.sgs.com/en/news/2019/01/towards-sustainable-fashion-with-the-higg-index-fem-v3)

Focusing on Gender During Social Audits (https://www.sgs.com/en/news/2019/01/focusing-on-gender-during-social-audits) Hardlines Global Initiatives to Reduce Single-use Plastics (https://www.sgs.com/en/news/2019/01/global-initiatives-to-reduce-single-use-plastics)

Gas Appliances - Successfully Accessing Your Market (https://www.sgs.com/en/news/2019/01/gas-appliances-successfully-accessing-your-market)

Understanding Flame Retardant Regulations in North America (https://www.sgs.com/en/news/2019/01/understanding-flame-retardant-regulations-in-north-america) Softlines Making Sure Your Business Benefits from a Royal Wedding (https://www.sgs.com/en/news/2019/01/making-sure-your-business-benefits-from-a-royal-wedding)

Understanding Textile Chemicals: Using Knowledge to Protect People and the Environment (https://www.sgs.com/en/news/2019/01/understanding-textile-chemicals-using-knowledge-to-protect-people-and-the-environment) Cosmetics, Personal Care and Household Understanding the Growing Global Market for Halal Cosmetics (https://www.sgs.com/en/news/2019/01/understanding-the-growing-global-market-for-halal-cosmetics)

Read other Consumer Compact articles > (https://www.sgs.com/en/publications/consumer-compact)

Subscribe to Consumer Compact > (https://www.sgs.com/en/newsletters/direct-subscription'subid=64ddc2e831b3480f884337bad87436c1)

For the complete range of SGS services and support, visit SGS Consumer Goods and Retail (https://www.sgs.com/en/consumer-goods-retail).

For further information, please contact:

SGS Consumer Goods and Retail Team