Checkout.com, the UK's Fastest Growing Fintech, Triples Processing Volume Year-over-year in 2018

LONDON, January 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Checkout.com, the global payment solution provider, tripled its processing volume in 2018 over the previous year. The impressive growth was fuelled by new partnerships with leading companies including Deliveroo, Getty Images, Gotogate, Nespresso, TransferWise and Udacity. These come in addition to the continued relationships with global brands Adidas, EasyGroup and Virgin.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753490/Checkout_com_Logo.jpg )



Guillaume Pousaz, Founder & CEO of Checkout.com said, "This accelerated growth is a strong indication that we are becoming the new payments platform of choice for enterprise e-commerce businesses. Our robust product pipeline coupled with our strong revenue run rate indicates that 2019 will be another exceptional year. I am excited to continue building the future of digital commerce with our incredible team."

Bradley Riss, Chief Commercial Officer commented, "Our unified payments platform offers domestic acquiring and feature parity on all major card brands through a single API and reporting stream." Riss adds, "enterprise e-commerce businesses benefit from faster payment processing speeds, unparalleled reliability, and full visibility of their transaction data."

Checkout.com's 2018 achievements, in summary:

Tripled processing volume year-over-year, winning industry accolades including: Ranked #1 fastest growing FinTech and placed 2nd overall in the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50, and named PwC's High Growth Business of the Year .

winning industry accolades including: Ranked and placed 2nd overall in the and named PwC's . Obtained issuing licenses for both Visa and MasterCard, paving the way for new card-based products.

paving the way for new card-based products. Increased headcount with nearly 100 new hires . Bradley Riss joined as Chief Commercial Officer and Nicholas Thomson as Head of Product.

. joined as Chief Commercial Officer and as Head of Product. Moved into a new 22,000 sq ft. London HQ in Fitzrovia, and now operating 8 global offices across Europe , the Middle East , Asia Pacific , and the U.S.

Enhancing the only platform needed for global e-commerce merchants:

Checkout.com expanded its acquiring footprint and suite of payment methods, enabling merchants around the world to accept more payments, currencies and transactions - all through one integration.

Launched new domestic services for all major card brands in Australia , Hong Kong and Singapore , adding to existing offerings in Europe , U.S. and the Middle East .

, and , adding to existing offerings in , U.S. and the . Enabled Apple Pay and Google Pay (in all available markets).

More payment methods added - from accepting PayPal globally, to being the first platform to connect mada in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia .

in the . Amongst the first European acquirers to certify for Visa Direct push to card services

Visa Token Services (VTS) - Visa added Checkout.com on tokenization services to increase payment security and enhance conversion for recurring transactions.

- Visa added Checkout.com on tokenization services to increase payment security and enhance conversion for recurring transactions. Added new features to the platform, including a consolidated reporting API providing transaction-level granularity and a complete webhooks engine.

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com helps companies accept more payments around the world through one integration. Our unified global payment processing platform features in-country acquiring, relevant local payment methods, feature parity across geographies, fraud filtering, and reporting features, via one API. Businesses use Checkout.com's proprietary payment platform for faster processing speeds, unparalleled reliability, and full visibility of their transaction data. Processing 150+ currencies, Checkout.com has direct connections to Visa, Mastercard, American Express, all major international cards as well as popular alternative and local payment methods.