

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were modestly higher on Friday as investors closely monitored U.S. politics and kept an eye on Brexit developments ahead of the House of Commons vote.



Traders also digested minutes from the last meeting of the European Central Bank suggesting that the central bank generally remains upbeat on growth.



The benchmark DAX was up 22 points or 0.20 percent at 10,943 in opening deals after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Deutsche Bank slid half a percent on a Bloomberg report that the lender is offshoring about 60 accounting positions to Mumbai from its campus in Jacksonville, Florida.



Wind turbines maker Nordex Group jumped 5 percent after it signed a major contract for 150 MW project in the USA.



