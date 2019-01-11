Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on $47bn Rheumatoid Arthritis Market

LONDON, January 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Forecast 2019-2029

Biologics, Non-Biologics, NSAIDs, sDMARDs and Others

The global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market will reach $47bn in 2024. In 2018, the Biologics submarket held 87% of the Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market.

Report Scope

•Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market from 2019-2029

• Forecast of the Global Rheumatoid Arthritis market by Submarket:

• Biologics

• Non-Biologics: NSAIDs, sDMARDs and Others

• Forecast of the leading drugs in the Global Rheumatoid Arthritis market:

• Humira

• Enbrel

• Remicade

• Rituxan/MabThera

• Simponi/Simponi Aria

• Orencia

• Actemra/Roactemra

• Cimzia

• Celebrex

• Xeljanz

• Arcoxia

• Others

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2029 for these regional and national markets:

• North America: US, Canada

• Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India and rest of Asia-Pacific

• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA

Each regional market is further segmented into Biologics, Non-Biologics, NSAIDs, sDMARDs and Others

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the rheumatoid arthritis market:

• AbbVie

• Amgen

• AstraZeneca

• BMS

• Eli Lilly

• Johnson & Johnson

• Merck & Co

• Novartis

• Pfizer

• Roche

• Sanofi

• UCB

• Our study discusses selected compounds under development for rheumatoid arthritis.

• This study provides a SWOT and STEP analysis of the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market.

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the rheumatoid arthritis market. You find data, trends and predictions.

