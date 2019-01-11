At a storage fair in Dusseldorf, researchers will present a ceramic high-temperature battery. Storage costs using sodium-nickel-chloride battery cells are said to be 50% lower than those of lithium-ion.The Fraunhofer Institute for Ceramic Technologies and Systems (IKTS) will present its newly developed "cerenergy" ceramic high-temperature battery for stationary battery storage at the Energy Storage Europe 2019 show, in Düsseldorf, Germany. Cerenergy is a 5 kWh battery with 20 cells, the fair's organizer Messe Düsseldorf said. The costs at cellular level would be less than €100/kWh - about half ...

