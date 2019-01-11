

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose on Friday to extend gains from the previous session despite concerns about the U.S. government shutdown, Brexit impasse and the lack of any clear resolution to U.S-China trade talks.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.25 percent at 349.77 in opening deals after closing 0.3 percent higher the previous day.



The German DAX was marginally higher and France's CAC 40 index was rising 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining 0.6 percent as GDP data topped forecasts.



The U.K. economy grew 0.2 percent in November versus 0.1 percent expected growth and 0.1 percent previous.



However, growth slowed to 0.3 percent in the three months through November from 0.4 percent in the period through October, as manufacturing slumped.



Richemont jumped 3 percent. The Swiss luxury goods group reported that its third-quarter total sales climbed 25 percent from last year, despite headwinds in some of its markets.



Construction firm Lafargeholcim climbed 2 percent as Bank of America upgraded the stock rating to buy from underperform.



Flybe Group plunged as much as 85 percent in London on a Sky News report that Stobart Group has teamed up with Virgin Atlantic and a New York-based hedge fund to buy the cash-strapped regional airline.



Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey climbed 3.5 percent after releasing an upbeat trading statement.



Renault dropped 2 percent in Paris after reports that Tokyo prosecutors have indicted former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn on two new charges involving financial crimes.



Deutsche Bank declined 1.5 percent in Frankfurt on a Bloomberg report that the lender is offshoring about 60 accounting positions to Mumbai from its campus in Jacksonville, Florida.



Wind turbines maker Nordex Group jumped nearly 4 percent after it signed a major contract for 150 MW project in the USA.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX