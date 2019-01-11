Early Equity Plc - Change of Registered Office

11 January 2019

Early Equity Plc

("Early Equity" or "the Company")

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE

Early Equity announces that it has changed its registered address to 59 - 60 Russell Square, London, WC1B 4HP, with immediate effect.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

Early Equity Plc

Tel: +44 (0)7830 182501

Greg Collier



Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott -Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA