Early Equity Plc - Change of Registered Office
PR Newswire
London, January 11
11 January 2019
Early Equity Plc
("Early Equity" or "the Company")
CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE
Early Equity announces that it has changed its registered address to 59 - 60 Russell Square, London, WC1B 4HP, with immediate effect.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.
