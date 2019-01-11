sprite-preloader
Early Equity Plc - Change of Registered Office

PR Newswire

London, January 11

11 January 2019

Early Equity Plc
("Early Equity" or "the Company")

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE

Early Equity announces that it has changed its registered address to 59 - 60 Russell Square, London, WC1B 4HP, with immediate effect.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

Enquiries:

Early Equity Plc
Tel: +44 (0)7830 182501
Greg Collier

NEX CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott -Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com
49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA


© 2019 PR Newswire