Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
London, January 11
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
|As at close of business on 10-January-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|177.73p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|180.75p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
|As at close of business on 10-January-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|68.60p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|68.71p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP24.95m
|Borrowing Level:
|19%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---