Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 10-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1808.34p INCLUDING current year revenue 1820.70p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1762.75p INCLUDING current year revenue 1775.10p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---