NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 10 January 2019 were: 169.49c Capital only USD (cents) 132.64p Capital only Sterling (pence) 170.25c Including current year income USD (cents) XD 133.24p Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 600,000 ordinary shares on 09th of January 2019, the Company has 205,916,108 ordinary shares in issue.