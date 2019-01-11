Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Kvika banki hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 540502-2930 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 254900WR3I1Z9NPC7D84 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) KVB 19 0620 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000030815 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code DYZUXR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer KVIKA BANKI HF/ZERO CPN 20190620 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 1.840.000.000 ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 1.840.000.000 ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date December 20, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment date June 20, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date June 20, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention ACT/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 38 Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Name of index N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Base index value N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Index base date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 44 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading January 11, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to January 11, 2019 Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of admission to trading January 14, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Order book ID 166327 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Market OMX DP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 List population name OMC ICE Bank Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------