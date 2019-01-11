The "Future of the Croatian Defense Industry Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Croatian defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Croatian military expenditure, which stands at US$0.71 billion in 2018, registered at a CAGR of -0.41% during the historic period. There is a huge difference between the planned budget and the executed budget in 2015 due to the economic crisis the country faced. However, the country's economy is showing some positive signs of recovery, as the 2017 budget marginally surpassed its initially planned estimates.

Croatia is well known for its multi-vector foreign policy, with which it manages to maintain stable relations with all of its neighbors. It is a relatively peaceful country compared to other Central European nations, which encounter frequent turbulence. Croatia is also an active participant in the NATO Partnership for Peace Program.

The growth in the Croatia defense market is primarily driven by the need to modernize the country's defense arsenal, and the Russia military aggression in Ukraine, which brought about the possibility of an armed conflict in the European region.

Elbit Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Bell Helicopter

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

5. Industry Dynamics

6. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

7. Business Environment and Country Risk

