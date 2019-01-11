

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) reported its preliminary traffic results for December 2018. Traffic in December increased 6.8 percent from December 2017, on a capacity increase of 8.5 percent. Load factor for December 2018 was 81.4 percent, a decrease of 1.3 points from December 2017.



Fourth-quarter revenue per available seat mile (RASM) is expected to increase approximately 2.4 percent year-over-year. The company said this is consistent with its prior guidance range of 1.5 to 3.5 percent. The company noted that higher than expected completion factor negatively impacted fourth-quarter RASM by approximately 0.3 points.



