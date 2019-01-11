

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production decreased at the fastest pace in four months in November and the fall was worse than expected, preliminary data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.



Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent in November, after a 0.1 percent drop in October. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent decline.



The latest decrease was the biggest since July, when production fell 1.8 percent.



Production of intermediate goods dropped 2.4 percent, capital goods output fell 1.7 percent and manufacture of consumer goods decreased 0.9 percent.



In contrast, energy sector output grew 1.0 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production decreased a calendar adjusted 2.6 percent in November following a 4.2 percent climb in October. Economists had forecast a 0.4 percent increase.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX