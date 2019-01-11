

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced that the conditions to its public tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of Ci:z Holdings Co., Ltd. not already held by Johnson & Johnson or its affiliates, have been satisfied and the offering period for the tender offer has expired. As of the expiration of the offering period, the shares tendered in the tender offer, together with shares already held by Johnson & Johnson or its affiliates and the shares to be acquired through the acquisition of CIC Corp., will give Johnson & Johnson an aggregate ownership interest in Ci:z Holdings of 89%.



Following settlement of the tender offer and the acquisition of CIC Corp., Johnson & Johnson plans to acquire the remaining shares of Ci:z that were not tendered in the tender offer through a share consolidation under Japanese law during the first half of 2019 and take appropriate actions to delist Ci:z from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



The settlement of the tender offer and the acquisition of CIC will be completed by January 17, 2019.



