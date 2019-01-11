The "Retailing in Germany, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Retailing in Germany, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022 provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Germany retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Germany retail industry.

Germany's retail industry has been registering steady growth in sales over the past few years, aided by a stable economy, which lead to greater spending power. Retail sales are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% over the next five years, driven by increasing employment, rising wages, and rapid growth in online sales.

Select Findings

Increase in spending levels aided by stable economy to drive retail growth

Retail sales boosted by rising domestic consumption

Furniture floor coverings register the strongest growth, but from low base

Home-related sectors exhibit stronger growth than essentials

Online to register the highest growth over the next five years

Demand and major investments in digital platforms drive sales through online

Music, video, books, and stationery undermined by online availability

