Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 11/01/2019 / 20:26 UTC+8 *[To: Business Editor] [For immediate release]* / _(????????????)_ *Guotai Junan International Granted "Best Information Disclosure Award" * [14 January 2019, Hong Kong] *Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited* ("*Guotai Junan International*", the "*Company*" or "*Group*", Stock code: *1788.HK*) is pleased to announce that the company was granted "Best Information Disclosure Award" at the 2018 "China Excellent IR" Awards Ceremony held by Road Show China, becoming one of few Hong Kong listed companies that won the award. Road Show China believes the company's rigorous and transparent information disclosure is highly recognized and appraised by domestic and overseas capital markets. With the continuous development of the market, the expectations and requirements for listed companies' information disclosure by regulatory authorities and investors are growing. Prompt and effective communications and interaction between listed companies and markets are expected. And information transparency is no longer "icing on the cake" but "indispensable". Guotai Junan International requires itself to meet high standards of information disclosure and communication with investors. The company not only ensures timely and accurate disclosure, but also attaches great importance to diversified information transmission channels and high-quality content. Other than announcements, annual reports and other circulars, the company utilized investor meetings, non-deal roadshows, media, social networks (WeChat, Facebook and LinkedIn) and outdoor advertising to communicate with the outside world. Despite the large fluctuations of the capital market in 2018, the company has arranged more meetings with more investors than the past years. In terms of contents, the company insisted prompt, truthful and thorough disclosure of financial data and other information. Specifically, topics that investors concern about, such as asset quality, liquidity management, international credit rating level, risk management, etc., were added to present the company's status to the market and investors more comprehensively and objectively. The company believes that good information disclosure is the embodiment of high-level corporate governance and responsibility, as well as the crystallization of professional knowledge, experience and excelsior attitude. In the volatile market environment, with the aim of establishing and maintaining the confidence of domestic and foreign investors, listed companies need to make greater effort to ensure the transparency of information dissemination. Looking forward, the company will continue to strive to maintain a comprehensive and diversified communication strategy to share growth experience and challenges more openly, thereby becoming one of the most trustworthy listed companies in minds of investors. End *About Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited* *Guotai Junan International* is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company. The Company is the first Chinese securities broker to list on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange by way of initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong, the Company provides diversified integrated financial services. The six core services include: (i) brokerage, (ii) corporate finance, (iii) loans and financing, (iv) asset management, (v) financial products, (vi) wealth management The Company is one of the constituents of HSCI, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, FTSE HK index and FTSE HK ex H share index. Guotai Junan International has been assigned "Baa2 / Prime-2" and "BBB+ / A-2" rating from Moody's Investor Service and Standard & Poor's Global Ratings respectively. Our controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited ("Guotai Junan", Stock Code: 601211.SH; 2611.HK), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the Chinese securities industry. Backed by strong operational support, the Company will be able to further explore the HK and the Asia-Pacific market. For more information about Guotai Junan International: http://www.gtjai.com [1]. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=UNMLLKMKYC [2] Document title: Guotai Junan International Granted 'Best Information Disclosure Award' 11/01/2019 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d7ad0ae130f70e410e04a3ed54cf514a&application_id=765403&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a5eaf148d9b8c5272fe3a66b37d92ee5&application_id=765403&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

January 11, 2019 07:27 ET (12:27 GMT)