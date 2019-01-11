GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS Completes Move to New Global Operations Headquarters

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2019 / GreenBox POS, LLC ("GreenBox", "GRBX", the "Company") is pleased to announce their move to a new, larger San Diego location, with the prestige address of 8880 Rio San Diego Drive. The new all-glass building provides adequate parking, modern look, on site food and sport facilities, and enough space for needs for FY19 and beyond.

"With the current growth of the company, we had to find a larger, energetic new location that fits our company now and will allow additional growth in the future as necessary," stated Ben Errez, Executive Vice President and Chairman of GreenBox.

About GreenBox POS:

GreenBox POS (OTC PINK: GRBX), ("GRBX") is a groundbreaking technology company that builds customized payment solutions for a multitude of industries. The company has developed the fastest and safest way to send and process money using Blockchain technology. The company was awarded 5 provisional patents for its technology. GreenBox POS develops the following main products: POS (Point of Sale software and hardware solutions); DEL (delivery app, APIs to POS and PAY); PAY (payment app, providing financial APIs to all other components); KIOSK (deposit, cash and E-wallet management). All products, services and custom hardware are available now from GRBX. GRBX is based in California with offices in Seattle, WA; Las Vegas, NV; Vancouver, BC, Canada; and HQ in San Diego, CA.

