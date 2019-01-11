

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) said that it has elected Bill Newlands, president and chief operating officer, and incoming chief executive officer of Constellation, to serve as a member of its board of directors, effective March 1, 2019, on which date the size of Constellation's board will increase from 12 to 13 members.



Since February 2018, Newlands has served as president and chief operating officer, responsible for all operating aspects of the company, leading the executive management team, and advancing Constellation Brands' position as the #1 total beverage alcohol company in the industry.



When Newlands becomes president and chief executive officer on March 1, 2019, he will be responsible for providing strategic leadership and working with the board of directors and leaders within the business to establish long-range goals, strategies and policies.



Newlands joined Constellation Brands in 2015 as executive vice president and chief growth officer. In 2016, he assumed additional responsibilities as president of the company's Wine & Spirits Division. In 2017, he became the company's chief operating officer, and assumed the role of president in early 2018. Prior to joining Constellation Brands, Newlands held several senior leadership roles in the beverage alcohol industry spanning more than 30 years.



