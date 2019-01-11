The "Future of the Estonian Defense Industry Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Future of the Estonian Defense Industry Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023 provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Estonian defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Select Findings

Growth in the Estonian defense market is primarily driven by the need to modernize the country's defense arsenal and Russia's military aggression in Ukraine, which had brought about the possibility of an armed conflict in Europe. The country's participation in peacekeeping operations and counter terrorism also fueled defense expenditure growth during the historic period.

Over 2014-2018, Estonia's defense expenditure increased from US$512.8 million in 2014 to US$621.8 million in 2018, registering a CAGR of 4.93%.

Companies Featured

BAE Systems

Hanwha Group

Saab

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Milrem AS

FLIR Systems

Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

5. Market Entry Strategy

6. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

7. Business Environment and Country Risk

