The "Switzerland - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Switzerland has a sophisticated telecom sector and enjoys one of the highest broadband penetration rates within the European Union and among the OECD nations.

Its competitive mobile market is served by three network operators and a small number of MVNOs while the broadband market is dominated by Swisscom and UPC Switzerland, though there are a large number of smaller players in the market, many providing services to local communities.

UPC has gained scale in recent years by acquiring a number of its partner networks, while Sunrise in mid-2018 became a full-service provider adding fibre-based broadband and pay-TV services to its existing mobile voice and data offers.

Although not a member of the EU, the country's economic integration has meant that its telecom market deregulation has followed the EU's liberalisation framework, including the recent regulations on international voice roaming.

The country benefits from universal DSL infrastructure and an expansive cable broadband network, with the effective cross-platform competition.

The DSL sector commands about two-thirds of the market by subscribers. UPC Switzerland offers broadband in most cities and towns, and its extension of 500Mb/s services has helped spur Swisscom to intensify its VDSL, G.fast and FttP network rollouts in a bid to remain competitive.

Swisscom's planned infrastructure investment over the coming years has been facilitated by cooperative deals struck with regional utility companies.

Key Developments

Salt enters the fixed-line market

OFCOM consults on the use of a range of spectrum to be released from 2019

Swiss MNOs using Mobile ID

Sunrise and Swisscom to switch off 2G infrastructure

Swisscom and Ericsson trial 10Gb/s 5G

Swisscom reaches half-way point in CHF1.6 billion national superfast' broadband program

Regulator measures eliminate FttP network duplication, increases minimum internet speed on Swisscom's USO

Swisscom contracts Huawei for FttS network upgrade

UPC Switzerland providing backhaul services for Salt's LTE network

Report update includes the regulator's market data for 2017, telcos' operating and financial data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.

Companies Featured

Salt (Orange Switzerland)

Sunrise

Swiss Digital

Swisscom

UPC Switzerland

Topics Covered

1. Key Statistics

2. Telecommunications Market

3. Regulatory Environment

4. Fixed Network Operators

5. Telecommunications Infrastructure

6. Broadband Market

7. Digital Economy

8. Mobile Communications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9mkdj2/a_study_on?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005253/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks, Broadband, Mobile Networks