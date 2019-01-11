Technavio analysts forecast the global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005261/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing popularity of RTA furniture, especially customized ones for personal interiors is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market 2019-2023. Trendy and innovatively-designed RTA furniture is witnessing significant growth. Moreover, factors like increasing population, reducing living space, and migration are also likely to boost the market of RTA furniture to a considerable extent. The growing trend of customization has compelled the key competitors to manufacture custom-designed RTA furniture. This has enabled them to attract more DIY customers, thereby, bringing in high sales figures. Moreover, many players use consumer interaction platforms on a regular basis to get feedback from customers. The key competitors provide different colors, shades, shapes, and themes that help customers select from a range of options. With extra attention to home decor, customization is expected to offer the key competitors a competitive edge.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market is the advent of e-commerce, free pick-up, and delivery opportunities by key competitors:

Global do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market: Advent of e-commerce, free pick-up, and delivery opportunities by key competitors

Convenient and comfortable shopping has become very important because of hectic lifestyles and work schedules. Many key competitors have opened their own online stores to offer cheap pick-up and delivery services. This reduces the efforts of the consumers to get their DIY home improvement products by incurring extra costs. For example, in 2018, Walmart alone experienced a rise of over 20% to 25% in its online revenues, ever since it embraced e-commerce. It has become a major competitor to popular online retailers such as Amazon.com and others. The convenience of shopping and doorstep delivery of products have raised online purchases of DIY products.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on home improvement retail, "The change in lifestyles have raised the interest in DIY interior designing. Moreover, in developing regions, the growing population of working women and their participation in the decision-making process for home decoration are also pushing the sales of products required for such projects. Subsequently, there is a growing adoption of DIY home improvement products."

Global do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market: Segmentation analysis

The global do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market research report provides market segmentation by product (lumber and landscape management, tools and hardware, décor and indoor garden, kitchen, others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for over 60% share, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005261/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com