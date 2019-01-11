sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, January 11

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:11 January 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):12,185
Highest price paid per share (pence):22.55
Lowest price paid per share (pence):22.40
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):22.4740

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,398,248,404 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,398,248,404 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

11 January 2019

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
617322.4015:11:57London Stock Exchange
601222.5514:25:50London Stock Exchange

-ends-


© 2019 PR Newswire