In our gold price forecast 2019 we identified 3 leading indicators for the gold market. Out of the 3 we see a strong supportive effect from 2 of them. This supports our thesis of mildly rising gold prices in 2019. Consequently, we see that our 3 top gold stocks for 2019 will break out at a certain point. This is what we said in our original forecast which we published 5 months ago: We believe that gold, in this formation, will go back up in 2019 to test the $1300 to $1375 area. As that will be the 3d attempt for gold ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...