

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Media giant Viacom Inc. is in talks to sell a majority stake in some of its China operations after running into difficulties trying to scale its business in the world's second-largest economy, the Wall Street journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Viacom, which owns film studio Paramount Pictures, music network MTV and children's entertainment network Nickelodeon, has operated in China for more than two decades. The New York-based company in the last few months has had discussions about a stake sale with at least one Chinese entity, the report said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX