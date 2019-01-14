

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk-led company SpaceX said that it would eliminate its workforce by about 10 percent.



'To continue delivering for our customers and to succeed in developing interplanetary spacecraft and a global space-based Internet, SpaceX must become a leaner company. Either of these developments, even when attempted separately, have bankrupted other organizations,' the company said in a statement.



The vast majority of Space Exploration Technologies Corp.'s more than 6,000 employees are employed at its headquarters and rocket factory in Hawthorne, California, and hundreds of others are based in Seattle, Florida, Washington, D.C. and Texas. Some 577 positions will be cut in Hawthorne.



Those cut include production managers, avionics technicians, machinists, inventory specialists and propulsion technicians.



