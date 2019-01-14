

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carlos Ghosn was paid around $8 million last year from a Netherlands-based entity jointly owned by Nissan Motor Co. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) and partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp., the Wall Street journal reported citing a person familiar with Nissan's investigation of Mr. Ghosn.



The money came on top of salaries for his roles at Nissan, Mitsubishi and Renault SA, the report said. Ghosn had publicly described his pay package as less than that of peers.



In the most recent full year, Ghosn received around $17 million for serving as chairman of Nissan and Mitsubishi and chairman and chief executive of Renault. The Japanese companies reported figures for the year to March 2018, while Renault reported for the calendar year 2017. General Motors Co. CEO Mary Barra received $22 million in compensation in 2017.



The payments cited in Nissan's investigation are separate from those mentioned in the criminal charges against Mr. Ghosn in Japan. Japanese prosecutors allege that Mr. Ghosn understated his compensation in Nissan's financial statements by more than $80 million over a period of eight years by failing to report deferred compensation. Ghosn denies those allegations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX