

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's competition watchdog has raised 'serious doubts' over the railway merger between Siemens and Alstom, according to the reports.



The European Union watchdog is set to decide by February 18 whether to approve the merger, with the reports saying that the European Commission was likely to veto the merger, which would create a Franco-German rail champion.



In December, the independent Bundeskartellamt advised the European Commission that concessions offered by Siemens-Alstom were 'neither suitable nor sufficient' to allay competition concerns in the signalling and high-speed train markets.



