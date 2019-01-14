Fraport Traffic Figures - Full Year 2018: Frankfurt Airport Welcomes More Than 69.5 Million Passengers

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk-rap - Frankfurt Airport (FRA) served more than 69.5 million passengers in 2018, thus posting a new record high in the airport's history. Compared to 2017, traffic at Germany's largest airport grew by some 5 million passengers or 7.8 percent. This strong growth resulted from the launch of more routes to new destinations from FRA and from airlines increasing flight frequencies.
Commenting on the 2018 traffic figures, Fraport AG's executive board chairman Stefan Schulte said: "The previous year has proved once again that there continues to be great demand for flying. In Frankfurt, we have achieved the highest absolute passenger growth in our history. This underscores Frankfurt Airport's position as one of Europe's leading aviation hubs. At the same time, the extraordinary growth in air traffic overall has caused major challenges for us and the entire aviation sector. Together with our partners, we are taking efforts to restore and enhance punctuality and reliability in air traffic."
In full-year 2018, aircraft movements at FRA rose by 7.7 percent to 512,115 takeoffs and landings in 2018. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) also increased by 5.1 percent to some 31.6 million metric tons. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) posted a slight 0.7 percent decline to about 2.2 million metric tons, reflecting growing uncertainties in global trade, particularly during the second half of the year.
In December 2018, more than 4.9 million passengers traveled via Frankfurt Airport - an increase of 7.8 percent compared to December 2017. Aircraft movements climbed by 9.0 percent to 38,324 takeoffs and landings, while accumulated MTOWs grew by 6.5 percent to about 2.4 million metric tons. Cargo throughput (airmail + airfreight) expanded by 1.9 percent to 183,674 metric tons in the reporting month.
Airports in Fraport's international portfolio also reported noticeable growth in 2018. CEO Schulte commented: "In addition to Frankfurt, most of our Group airports worldwide also achieved new passenger records last year. We continue to invest in the airports of our international portfolio, thus ensuring their long-term development. To create additional capacity, we are currently carrying out major expansion projects at our Group airports, particularly in Greece, Brazil and Peru."
In Slovenia, Ljubljana Airport (LJU) posted a 7.7 percent traffic increase to over 1.8 million passengers in 2018. Combined traffic at the two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) rose by 7.0 percent to some 14.9 million passengers. Traffic at the 14 Greek regional airports advanced by 8.9 percent to a total of almost 29.9 million passengers. The three busiest gateways in Fraport's Greek portfolio were Thessaloniki Airport (SKG) with some 6.7 million passengers (up 7.1 percent), Rhodes Airport (RHO) with around 5.6 million passengers (up 5.0 percent), and Corfu Airport (CFU) where traffic soared by 15.3 percent to nearly 3.4 million passengers.
Lima Airport (LIM) in the capital of Peru welcomed more than 22.1 million passengers in 2018, representing an increase of 7.3 percent. On the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) closed the year with combined traffic growth of 12.2 percent to about 5.6 million passengers. Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey saw traffic advance by 22.5 percent to almost 32.3 million passengers. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia served more than 18.1 million passengers - an increase of 12.4 percent. Some 44.7 million passengers used Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China, up 6.7 percent.
Fraport Traffic Figures
December 2018
Fraport Group Airports1
December 2018
Year to Date (YTD) 2018
Fraport
Passengers
Cargo*
Movements
Passengers
Cargo
Movements
Fully-consolidated airports
share (%)
Month
? %
Month
? %
Month
? %
YTD
? %
YTD
? %
YTD
? %
FRA
Frankfurt
Germany
100.00
4,925,168
7.8
181,145
2.8
38,324
9.0
69,510,269
7.8
2,176,387
-0.8
512,115
7.7
LJU
Ljubljana
Slovenia
100.00
109,059
-0.9
1,056
-5.6
3,437
39.9
1,812,411
7.7
12,378
0.4
36,512
5.9
Fraport Brasil
100.00
1,428,637
11.4
7,323
40.2
12,430
2.5
14,915,399
7.0
85,973
45.3
139,262
5.7
FOR
Fortaleza
Brazil
100.00
687,038
25.0
4,170
13.1
5,743
16.2
6,614,227
11.5
46,016
21.6
58,278
11.5
POA
Porto Alegre
Brazil
100.00
741,599
1.1
3,153
> 100.0
6,687
-6.9
8,301,172
3.6
39,957
87.3
80,984
1.9
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B
73.40
711,278
16.0
675
73.0
7,320
17.9
29,877,203
8.9
8,168
24.3
244,250
8.1
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A
73.40
543,473
17.9
537
99.4
4,963
16.0
16,614,714
7.9
6,178
23.2
131,096
6.5
CFU
Kerkyra (Corfu)
Greece
73.40
23,578
11.5
16
n.a.
391
-8.4
3,364,115
15.3
183
> 100.0
26,303
17.0
CHQ
Chania (Crete)
Greece
73.40
57,675
22.9
32
n.a.
554
70.5
3,008,687
-1.1
453
1.3
19,604
0.5
EFL
Kefalonia
Greece
73.40
3,386
51.0
0
n.a.
118
49.4
761,647
21.0
1
-63.4
7,167
21.5
KVA
Kavala
Greece
73.40
6,994
-76.9
9
> 100.0
114
-63.3
406,949
20.4
95
-9.8
4,151
8.3
PVK
Aktion/Preveza
Greece
73.40
308
-11.5
0
n.a.
56
-30.0
583,666
2.6
0
n.a.
5,394
1.9
SKG
Thessaloniki
Greece
73.40
449,724
25.9
479
78.9
3,626
23.6
6,689,193
7.1
5,439
22.0
55,307
3.1
ZTH
Zakynthos
Greece
73.40
1,808
-30.9
1
n.a.
104
-15.4
1,800,457
8.5
7
> 100.0
13,170
6.4
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B
73.40
167,805
10.3
137
13.9
2,357
22.2
13,262,489
10.2
1,990
27.8
113,154
10.1
JMK
Mykonos
Greece
73.40
7,525
> 100.0
2
n.a.
149
25.2
1,395,787
15.6
93
> 100.0
17,267
9.1
JSI
Skiathos
Greece
73.40
1,083
1.6
0
n.a.
56
27.3
437,916
3.3
0
n.a.
4,171
-2.2
JTR
Santorini (Thira)
Greece
73.40
40,854
17.2
11
n.a.
393
26.4
2,254,926
16.8
179
> 100.0
20,360
19.5
KGS
Kos
Greece
73.40
19,718
4.8
19
4.7
397
19.9
2,666,307
14.9
291
73.0
20,327
17.3
MJT
Mytilene (Lesvos)
Greece
73.40
28,119
23.7
30
-21.0
515
54.2
477,056
9.4
384
-1.6
6,157
9.6
RHO
Rhodes
Greece
73.40
57,648
-4.7
55
34.4
531
-5.2
5,567,748
5.0
774
24.7
38,669
4.3
SMI
Samos
Greece
73.40
12,858
22.5
19
-16.3
316
37.4
462,749
12.8
268
-10.5
6,203
9.4
LIM
Lima
Peru
70.01
1,851,493
4.0
26,870
-3.3
16,008
-3.6
22,118,454
7.3
285,637
0.7
192,694
3.1
Fraport Twin Star
60.00
74,902
-3.4
940
-4.0
850
-4.1
5,558,363
12.2
8,565
-41.0
41,060
9.7
BOJ
Burgas
Bulgaria
60.00
13,007
9.6
929
-4.2
223
15.5
3,277,229
9.9
8,429
-41.1
23,284
8.5
VAR
Varna
Bulgaria
60.00
61,895
-5.8
11
25.7
627
-9.5
2,281,134
15.8
136
-40.6
17,776
11.4
At equity consolidated airports
AYT
Antalya
Turkey
51.00
847,796
12.6
n.a.
n.a.
6,599
17.9
32,268,535
22.5
n.a.
n.a.
188,569
20.2
LED
St. Petersburg
Russia
25.00
1,272,706
17.6
n.a.
n.a.
12,728
12.9
18,122,286
12.4
n.a.
n.a.
165,418
8.6
XIY
Xi'an
China
24.50
3,601,379
1.8
32,499
33.7
27,663
5.9
44,653,433
6.7
312,555
20.3
329,783
3.6
Frankfurt Airport2
December 2018
Month
? %
YTD 2018
? %
Passengers
4,925,414
7.8
69,514,414
7.8
Cargo (freight & mail)
183,674
1.9
2,213,887
-0.7
Aircraft movements
38,324
9.0
512,115
7.7
MTOW (in metric tons)3
2,440,716
6.5
31,611,290
5.1
PAX/PAX-flight4
137.6
-2.2
145.0
-0.3
Seat load factor (%)
75.1
79.3
Punctuality rate (%)
68.9
69.1
Frankfurt Airport
PAX share
? %5
PAX share
? %5
Regional Split
Month
YTD
Continental
60.8
8.3
64.3
10.8
Germany
11.2
10.3
11.0
4.8
Europe (excl. GER)
49.6
7.8
53.3
12.1
Western Europe
40.8
7.0
44.3
11.6
Eastern Europe
8.8
11.7
9.1
14.6
Intercontinental
39.2
7.1
35.7
2.8
Africa
5.1
14.5
4.4
11.6
Middle East
5.9
2.1
5.2
0.6
North America
12.5
5.3
12.6
3.2
Central & South Amer.
4.6
9.8
3.3
2.3
Far East
11.2
7.5
10.2
0.1
Australia
0.0
n.a.
0.0
n.a.
Definitions:1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo =Freight + mail
