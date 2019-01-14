sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

64,60 Euro		-0,92
-1,40 %
WKN: 577330 ISIN: DE0005773303 Ticker-Symbol: FRA 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FRAPORT AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FRAPORT AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,43
64,71
13.01.
64,48
64,76
11.01.
14.01.2019 | 07:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Fraport Traffic Figures - Full Year 2018: Frankfurt Airport Welcomes More Than 69.5 Million Passengers

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk-rap - Frankfurt Airport (FRA) served more than 69.5 million passengers in 2018, thus posting a new record high in the airport's history. Compared to 2017, traffic at Germany's largest airport grew by some 5 million passengers or 7.8 percent. This strong growth resulted from the launch of more routes to new destinations from FRA and from airlines increasing flight frequencies.

Cinemo GmbH The Future of Infotainment / Karlsruhe, Germany (PRNewsfoto/Cinemo GmbH)

Commenting on the 2018 traffic figures, Fraport AG's executive board chairman Stefan Schulte said: "The previous year has proved once again that there continues to be great demand for flying. In Frankfurt, we have achieved the highest absolute passenger growth in our history. This underscores Frankfurt Airport's position as one of Europe's leading aviation hubs. At the same time, the extraordinary growth in air traffic overall has caused major challenges for us and the entire aviation sector. Together with our partners, we are taking efforts to restore and enhance punctuality and reliability in air traffic."

In full-year 2018, aircraft movements at FRA rose by 7.7 percent to 512,115 takeoffs and landings in 2018. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) also increased by 5.1 percent to some 31.6 million metric tons. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) posted a slight 0.7 percent decline to about 2.2 million metric tons, reflecting growing uncertainties in global trade, particularly during the second half of the year.

In December 2018, more than 4.9 million passengers traveled via Frankfurt Airport - an increase of 7.8 percent compared to December 2017. Aircraft movements climbed by 9.0 percent to 38,324 takeoffs and landings, while accumulated MTOWs grew by 6.5 percent to about 2.4 million metric tons. Cargo throughput (airmail + airfreight) expanded by 1.9 percent to 183,674 metric tons in the reporting month.

Airports in Fraport's international portfolio also reported noticeable growth in 2018. CEO Schulte commented: "In addition to Frankfurt, most of our Group airports worldwide also achieved new passenger records last year. We continue to invest in the airports of our international portfolio, thus ensuring their long-term development. To create additional capacity, we are currently carrying out major expansion projects at our Group airports, particularly in Greece, Brazil and Peru."

In Slovenia, Ljubljana Airport (LJU) posted a 7.7 percent traffic increase to over 1.8 million passengers in 2018. Combined traffic at the two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) rose by 7.0 percent to some 14.9 million passengers. Traffic at the 14 Greek regional airports advanced by 8.9 percent to a total of almost 29.9 million passengers. The three busiest gateways in Fraport's Greek portfolio were Thessaloniki Airport (SKG) with some 6.7 million passengers (up 7.1 percent), Rhodes Airport (RHO) with around 5.6 million passengers (up 5.0 percent), and Corfu Airport (CFU) where traffic soared by 15.3 percent to nearly 3.4 million passengers.

Lima Airport (LIM) in the capital of Peru welcomed more than 22.1 million passengers in 2018, representing an increase of 7.3 percent. On the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) closed the year with combined traffic growth of 12.2 percent to about 5.6 million passengers. Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey saw traffic advance by 22.5 percent to almost 32.3 million passengers. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia served more than 18.1 million passengers - an increase of 12.4 percent. Some 44.7 million passengers used Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China, up 6.7 percent.

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading. If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

Fraport Traffic Figures









December 2018






























Fraport Group Airports1


December 2018




Year to Date (YTD) 2018






Fraport

Passengers

Cargo*

Movements

Passengers

Cargo

Movements

Fully-consolidated airports

share (%)

Month

? %

Month

? %

Month

? %

YTD

? %

YTD

? %

YTD

? %

FRA

Frankfurt

Germany

100.00

4,925,168

7.8

181,145

2.8

38,324

9.0

69,510,269

7.8

2,176,387

-0.8

512,115

7.7

LJU

Ljubljana

Slovenia

100.00

109,059

-0.9

1,056

-5.6

3,437

39.9

1,812,411

7.7

12,378

0.4

36,512

5.9

Fraport Brasil

100.00

1,428,637

11.4

7,323

40.2

12,430

2.5

14,915,399

7.0

85,973

45.3

139,262

5.7

FOR

Fortaleza

Brazil

100.00

687,038

25.0

4,170

13.1

5,743

16.2

6,614,227

11.5

46,016

21.6

58,278

11.5

POA

Porto Alegre

Brazil

100.00

741,599

1.1

3,153

> 100.0

6,687

-6.9

8,301,172

3.6

39,957

87.3

80,984

1.9

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B

73.40

711,278

16.0

675

73.0

7,320

17.9

29,877,203

8.9

8,168

24.3

244,250

8.1

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A

73.40

543,473

17.9

537

99.4

4,963

16.0

16,614,714

7.9

6,178

23.2

131,096

6.5

CFU

Kerkyra (Corfu)

Greece

73.40

23,578

11.5

16

n.a.

391

-8.4

3,364,115

15.3

183

> 100.0

26,303

17.0

CHQ

Chania (Crete)

Greece

73.40

57,675

22.9

32

n.a.

554

70.5

3,008,687

-1.1

453

1.3

19,604

0.5

EFL

Kefalonia

Greece

73.40

3,386

51.0

0

n.a.

118

49.4

761,647

21.0

1

-63.4

7,167

21.5

KVA

Kavala

Greece

73.40

6,994

-76.9

9

> 100.0

114

-63.3

406,949

20.4

95

-9.8

4,151

8.3

PVK

Aktion/Preveza

Greece

73.40

308

-11.5

0

n.a.

56

-30.0

583,666

2.6

0

n.a.

5,394

1.9

SKG

Thessaloniki

Greece

73.40

449,724

25.9

479

78.9

3,626

23.6

6,689,193

7.1

5,439

22.0

55,307

3.1

ZTH

Zakynthos

Greece

73.40

1,808

-30.9

1

n.a.

104

-15.4

1,800,457

8.5

7

> 100.0

13,170

6.4

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B

73.40

167,805

10.3

137

13.9

2,357

22.2

13,262,489

10.2

1,990

27.8

113,154

10.1

JMK

Mykonos

Greece

73.40

7,525

> 100.0

2

n.a.

149

25.2

1,395,787

15.6

93

> 100.0

17,267

9.1

JSI

Skiathos

Greece

73.40

1,083

1.6

0

n.a.

56

27.3

437,916

3.3

0

n.a.

4,171

-2.2

JTR

Santorini (Thira)

Greece

73.40

40,854

17.2

11

n.a.

393

26.4

2,254,926

16.8

179

> 100.0

20,360

19.5

KGS

Kos

Greece

73.40

19,718

4.8

19

4.7

397

19.9

2,666,307

14.9

291

73.0

20,327

17.3

MJT

Mytilene (Lesvos)

Greece

73.40

28,119

23.7

30

-21.0

515

54.2

477,056

9.4

384

-1.6

6,157

9.6

RHO

Rhodes

Greece

73.40

57,648

-4.7

55

34.4

531

-5.2

5,567,748

5.0

774

24.7

38,669

4.3

SMI

Samos

Greece

73.40

12,858

22.5

19

-16.3

316

37.4

462,749

12.8

268

-10.5

6,203

9.4

LIM

Lima

Peru

70.01

1,851,493

4.0

26,870

-3.3

16,008

-3.6

22,118,454

7.3

285,637

0.7

192,694

3.1

Fraport Twin Star

60.00

74,902

-3.4

940

-4.0

850

-4.1

5,558,363

12.2

8,565

-41.0

41,060

9.7

BOJ

Burgas

Bulgaria

60.00

13,007

9.6

929

-4.2

223

15.5

3,277,229

9.9

8,429

-41.1

23,284

8.5

VAR

Varna

Bulgaria

60.00

61,895

-5.8

11

25.7

627

-9.5

2,281,134

15.8

136

-40.6

17,776

11.4
















At equity consolidated airports














AYT

Antalya

Turkey

51.00

847,796

12.6

n.a.

n.a.

6,599

17.9

32,268,535

22.5

n.a.

n.a.

188,569

20.2

LED

St. Petersburg

Russia

25.00

1,272,706

17.6

n.a.

n.a.

12,728

12.9

18,122,286

12.4

n.a.

n.a.

165,418

8.6

XIY

Xi'an

China

24.50

3,601,379

1.8

32,499

33.7

27,663

5.9

44,653,433

6.7

312,555

20.3

329,783

3.6











Frankfurt Airport2







December 2018

Month

? %

YTD 2018

? %

Passengers

4,925,414

7.8

69,514,414

7.8

Cargo (freight & mail)

183,674

1.9

2,213,887

-0.7

Aircraft movements

38,324

9.0

512,115

7.7

MTOW (in metric tons)3

2,440,716

6.5

31,611,290

5.1

PAX/PAX-flight4

137.6

-2.2

145.0

-0.3

Seat load factor (%)

75.1


79.3


Punctuality rate (%)

68.9


69.1







Frankfurt Airport

PAX share

? %5

PAX share

? %5

Regional Split

Month

YTD

Continental

60.8

8.3

64.3

10.8

Germany

11.2

10.3

11.0

4.8

Europe (excl. GER)

49.6

7.8

53.3

12.1

Western Europe

40.8

7.0

44.3

11.6

Eastern Europe

8.8

11.7

9.1

14.6

Intercontinental

39.2

7.1

35.7

2.8

Africa

5.1

14.5

4.4

11.6

Middle East

5.9

2.1

5.2

0.6

North America

12.5

5.3

12.6

3.2

Central & South Amer.

4.6

9.8

3.3

2.3

Far East

11.2

7.5

10.2

0.1

Australia

0.0

n.a.

0.0

n.a.



























Definitions:1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo =Freight + mail


Fraport AG


Torben Beckmann

Telephone: +49-69-690-70553

Corporate Communications

E-mail: t.beckmann@fraport.de

Media Relations

Internet: www.fraport.com

60547 Frankfurt, Germany

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.

With over 50 years of leadership in medical vacuum technology, Medela has proven success in developing innovative and award winning products that deliver Swiss engineering quality and reliability. Medela concentrates on two business units:

ESCATEC logo (PRNewsfoto/ESCATEC)

Parenteral Nutrition Research Grant Latin America by Fresenius Kabi (PRNewsfoto/Fresenius Kabi)

Sellics is the leading All-in-One Amazon software platform that powers both SMBs and enterprises to scale their success on Amazon. Businesses of all sizes leverage Sellics to boost their organic traffic on Amazon, run profitable ad campaigns, track profit margins, manage customer reviews, and much more. (PRNewsfoto/Sellics)

Tronical www.tronical.com (PRNewsfoto/Tronical)

Logo VPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG (PRNewsfoto/VPE Bank)

Synova S.A., headquartered in Duillier, Switzerland, manufactures advanced laser cutting systems that incorporate its proprietary water jet guided laser technology (Laser MicroJet) in a true industrial CNC platform. Customers benefit from significant yield and improved cutting quality as well as enhanced capabilities for precision machining a wide range of materials. For more information, visit www.synova.ch. (PRNewsfoto/Synova)


© 2019 PR Newswire