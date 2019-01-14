

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor plc (DLGNF.PK, DLGS) reported preliminary revenue of about US$431 million in the fourth-quarter of 2018, within the guidance range of US$430 million to US$470 million communicated on 31 October 2018.



Preliminary revenue for the full year 2018 was about US$1.442 billion. Advanced Mixed Signal and Connectivity delivered strong year-on-year revenue growth due to the contribution from the acquisition of Silego Technology as well as strong year-on-year revenue growth in rapid charge and Bluetooth low energy products.



Dialog Semiconductor stated that it remains a highly cash generative business and at 31 December 2018 the company anticipates a cash and cash equivalents balance of approximately US$678 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately US$199 million, and no debt.



The company said it will publish its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2018 on 6 March 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX