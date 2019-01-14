Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-01-14 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 17.12.2018 - Public offering SAB1LPS1 Šiauliu bankas VLN 17.01.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.12.2018- Takeover offer BRV1R Brivais Vilnis RIG 18.01.2019 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.01.2019- Buyback KNF1LOS Klaipedos nafta VLN 25.01.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.01.2019 Government LTGCB11027A, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB11027A Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.01.2019 Dividend ex-date VBL1L Vilniaus baldai VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.01.2019 Additional LVGB005023A Valsts Kase / RIG listing/admission Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.01.2019 Sales figures NTU1L Novaturas VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.01.2019 Dividend record VBL1L Vilniaus baldai VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.01.2019 Coupon payment UPPB080022FA UPP & CO Kauno 53 TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.