JPJ Group PLC Announces Pre-close Trading Update for FY18

Pre-close Trading Update for FY18

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2019 / JPJ Group plc (LSE: JPJ) (the "Company") announces today an update on trading as it enters the close period in respect of its Full Year results for the year ending 31 December 2018.

Overall, the Board is confident that the Group will report FY 2018 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA at the upper end of current market expectations for the period. 2018 has seen some consistent trends across the Group with the standout being strong organic growth at Vera&John across a number of international markets. Meanwhile, the JPJ segment has reflected the consequences of the introduction of enhanced responsible gambling measures in the UK.

Neil Goulden, Executive Chairman, commented:

"We are pleased with the performance of the Group during 2018, as we continue to take advantage of the growth opportunities present in international markets, notwithstanding what has been a challenging regulatory backdrop in the UK. We enter 2019 in a strong position to deliver further growth and to create value for shareholders."

About JPJ Group plc

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the InterCasino (www.intercasino.com), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com) and Botemania (www.botemania.es) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.

Enquiries

JPJ Group plc

Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 203 907 4032

jason.holden@jpj.com

Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications

+1 416 720 8150

amanda.brewer@jpj.com

Finsbury

James Leviton

Andy Parnis

+44 (0) 207 251 3801

jpj@finsbury.com

