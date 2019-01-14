Wearable Materials Market $2.9 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, January 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new research report "Wearable Materials Market by Application (Consumer Electronics, Medical, Industrial), Type (Silicones, Polyurethanes, Fluoroelastomers), Region (APAC, North America, Europe, South America,and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Wearable Materials Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2018 to USD 2.9 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 15.0% between 2018 and 2023. Increasing consumer preference for sophisticated gadgets, growing popularity of connected devices, and rising disposable income are driving the Wearable Materials Market. Volatility in raw material prices and lack of durable, supple materials restrain the growth of the Wearable Materials Market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Download PDF:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=209491780

Browse in-depth TOC on "Wearable Materials Market"

63 -Tables

31 -Figures

98 -Pages



View detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wearable-material-market-209491780.html

Consumer electronics is estimated to lead the overall Wearable Materials Market in 2018.

Consumer electronics is the largest application for wearable materials. The market for wearable consumer electronics encompasses a number of wearable devices related to fitness & sports, entertainment & multimedia, and garments & fashion. Factors such as increasing consumer demand and rapid miniaturization of sensor technology have contributed to the growth of the wearable market, which in turn, has increased the demand for wearable materials.

Silicone segment is expected to lead the Wearable Materials Market.

The silicones segment is expected to lead the overall Wearable Materials Market during the forecast period. Silicone has been considered as biocompatible and can be used in a broad array of skin care applications, including peel and stick technology for wearable skin applications and biomedical grade silicones for wearable medical devices. Silicone is much more breathable than any other organic polymer, which entails increased patient comfort. These materials adapt well to the body contours for greater comfort and better fit.

Get Free 10% Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=209491780

APAC is estimated to be the largest market for wearable materials in 2018.

APAC is the largest market for wearable materials owing to the high demand for low-cost wearables. Growing population and increasing disposable income are driving the Wearable Materials Market. China, Japan, and South Korea are some of the key Wearable Materials Markets in the region. APAC offers huge opportunities for market players. Emerging economies such as India is also expected to contribute substantially to the growth of the Wearable Materials Market. The Wearable Materials Market in the consumer electronics segment in the APAC region is projected to register strong CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The high demand for wearables such as low-cost activity and fitness bands is driving the market in the consumer electronics segment in the region.

The key players in the Wearable Materials Market include, BASF (Germany), DowDuPont (US), Wacker Chemie (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), Arkema (France), Eastman Corporation (US), Shin-Etsu (Japan), Elkem (Norway), Momentive Performance Materials (US), and Lubrizol (US). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies such as expansion, new product launch, and merger & acquisition.

Browse Adjacent Markets:Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/wearable-material-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com