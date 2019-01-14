Edison Investment Research - Technology - Osirium Technologies: Osirium traded in line with management expectations in H218 and expects to report close to 50% growth in revenues for FY18. The company has signed up customers in new verticals during the year, highlighting the diversity of customer use cases. The growing number of proofs of concept and rate of conversion to sales provides support to our bookings and revenue forecasts.ISIN: GB00BZ58DH10

