Vaisala Group: Vaisala's 2018 operating result higher than estimated earlier

Stock Exchange Release
January 14, 2019 at 1:45 p.m. (EET)
Vaisala's 2018 operating result higher than estimated earlier
Vaisala Corporation's 2018 unaudited preliminary operating result (EBIT) was EUR 39 million. On October 23, 2018, Vaisala estimated its full-year 2018 operating result (EBIT) to be in the range of EUR 30-36 million and its net sales to be in the range of EUR 340-360 million.
In the fourth quarter 2018, operating result was higher than estimated due to higher than estimated gross profit and other operating income. In Weather and Environment Business Area, gross margin was higher than estimated as a result of favorable sales mix. In Industrial Measurements Business Area, net sales were higher than estimated resulting in higher operating result. Other operating income included EUR 1.5 million of reversal of earn-outs and other contractual liabilities related to acquisitions in the recent years.
Vaisala's fourth quarter 2018 and full-year 2018 preliminary orders received, net sales, gross margin, and operating result (EBIT) were:
Orders received
|EUR million
|Q4/2018
|Q4/2017
|2018
|2017
|Weather and Environment
|68
|55
|215
|233
|Industrial Measurements
|31
|28
|119
|113
|Total
|99
|83
|334
|346
Net sales
|EUR million
|Q4/2018
|Q4/2017
|2018
|2017
|Weather and Environment
|78
|74
|232
|222
|Industrial Measurements
|31
|28
|116
|110
|Total
|108
|102
|349
|333
Gross margin
|%
|Q4/2018
|Q4/2017
|2018
|2017
|Weather and Environment
|51.1
|49.2
|48.6
|47.3
|Industrial Measurements
|62.5
|61.2
|62.1
|62.4
|Total
|54.3
|52.5
|53.1
|52.3
Operating result
|EUR million
|Q4/2018
|Q4/2017
|2018
|2017
|Weather and Environment
|10
|14
|18
|18
|Industrial Measurements
|6
|4
|24
|23
|Eliminations and other
|-2
|0
|-2
|-0
|Total
|14
|18
|39
|41
Vaisala will publish its Financial Statement Release 2018 on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at around 2:00 p.m. EET and its Annual Report 2018 by the end of week 9.
Additional information
Kaarina Muurinen, CFO
Tel. +358 40 577 5066, kaarina.muurinen@vaisala.com
Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,600 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. www.vaisala.com www.twitter.com/VaisalaGroup