GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Vaisala Group: Vaisala's 2018 operating result higher than estimated earlier

Vaisala Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
January 14, 2019 at 1:45 p.m. (EET)

Vaisala's 2018 operating result higher than estimated earlier

Vaisala Corporation's 2018 unaudited preliminary operating result (EBIT) was EUR 39 million. On October 23, 2018, Vaisala estimated its full-year 2018 operating result (EBIT) to be in the range of EUR 30-36 million and its net sales to be in the range of EUR 340-360 million.

In the fourth quarter 2018, operating result was higher than estimated due to higher than estimated gross profit and other operating income. In Weather and Environment Business Area, gross margin was higher than estimated as a result of favorable sales mix. In Industrial Measurements Business Area, net sales were higher than estimated resulting in higher operating result. Other operating income included EUR 1.5 million of reversal of earn-outs and other contractual liabilities related to acquisitions in the recent years.

Vaisala's fourth quarter 2018 and full-year 2018 preliminary orders received, net sales, gross margin, and operating result (EBIT) were:

Orders received

EUR millionQ4/2018Q4/201720182017
Weather and Environment6855215233
Industrial Measurements3128119113
Total9983334346

Net sales

EUR millionQ4/2018Q4/201720182017
Weather and Environment7874232222
Industrial Measurements3128116110
Total108102349333

Gross margin

%Q4/2018Q4/201720182017
Weather and Environment51.149.248.647.3
Industrial Measurements62.561.262.162.4
Total54.352.553.152.3

Operating result

EUR millionQ4/2018Q4/201720182017
Weather and Environment10141818
Industrial Measurements642423
Eliminations and other-20-2-0
Total14183941

Vaisala will publish its Financial Statement Release 2018 on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at around 2:00 p.m. EET and its Annual Report 2018 by the end of week 9.

Additional information
Kaarina Muurinen, CFO
Tel. +358 40 577 5066, kaarina.muurinen@vaisala.com

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,600 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. www.vaisala.com www.twitter.com/VaisalaGroup


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)