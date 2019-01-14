Vaisala Group: Vaisala's 2018 operating result higher than estimated earlier

Vaisala CorporationStock Exchange ReleaseJanuary 14, 2019 at 1:45 p.m. (EET)

Vaisala's 2018 operating result higher than estimated earlier

Vaisala Corporation's 2018 unaudited preliminary operating result (EBIT) was EUR 39 million. On October 23, 2018, Vaisala estimated its full-year 2018 operating result (EBIT) to be in the range of EUR 30-36 million and its net sales to be in the range of EUR 340-360 million.

In the fourth quarter 2018, operating result was higher than estimated due to higher than estimated gross profit and other operating income. In Weather and Environment Business Area, gross margin was higher than estimated as a result of favorable sales mix. In Industrial Measurements Business Area, net sales were higher than estimated resulting in higher operating result. Other operating income included EUR 1.5 million of reversal of earn-outs and other contractual liabilities related to acquisitions in the recent years.

Vaisala's fourth quarter 2018 and full-year 2018 preliminary orders received, net sales, gross margin, and operating result (EBIT) were:

Orders received

EUR million Q4/2018 Q4/2017 2018 2017 Weather and Environment 68 55 215 233 Industrial Measurements 31 28 119 113 Total 99 83 334 346

Net sales

EUR million Q4/2018 Q4/2017 2018 2017 Weather and Environment 78 74 232 222 Industrial Measurements 31 28 116 110 Total 108 102 349 333

Gross margin

% Q4/2018 Q4/2017 2018 2017 Weather and Environment 51.1 49.2 48.6 47.3 Industrial Measurements 62.5 61.2 62.1 62.4 Total 54.3 52.5 53.1 52.3

Operating result

EUR million Q4/2018 Q4/2017 2018 2017 Weather and Environment 10 14 18 18 Industrial Measurements 6 4 24 23 Eliminations and other -2 0 -2 -0 Total 14 18 39 41

Vaisala will publish its Financial Statement Release 2018 on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at around 2:00 p.m. EET and its Annual Report 2018 by the end of week 9.

Kaarina Muurinen, CFO

Tel. +358 40 577 5066, kaarina.muurinen@vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world.