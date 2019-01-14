sprite-preloader
Montag, 14.01.2019

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14.01.2019 | 13:37
PR Newswire

Invitation to Electrolux Q4 Presentation

Invitation to Electrolux Q4 Presentation

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 14, 2018

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 14, 2018Electrolux results for the fourth quarter of 2018 will be published on February 1, 2019, at approximately 08.00 CET.

A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CET. The conference will be chaired by Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO of Electrolux. Mr. Samuelson will be accompanied by Therese Friberg, CFO.

Slides used in the presentation will be available at Electrolux website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir. The fourth quarter report will also be available at the same address.

You can listen to the presentation at www.electroluxgroup.com/q4-2018.

The details for participation by telephone are as follows:

Participants in Sweden should call +46-8-566-426-62

Participants in UK/Europe should call +44-203-008-9806

Participants in US should call +1-855-831-5945

For further information, please contact:

Sophie Arnius
Head of Investor Relations
+46-70-590-80-72

Electrolux Press Hotline
+46-8-657-65-07

© 2019 PR Newswire