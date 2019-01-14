Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2019) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical") is pleased to provide an update on its dual gene therapy program, an important and fundamental aspect of which involves the design, synthesis and screening of small interfering RNA (siRNA) constructs in downregulating the Company's target gene of interest, in type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The design process involves strategic interchanging of individual nucleic acids across over 20 positions within regions of interest in the siRNA. The first series of siRNA constructs derived from this process were subsequently synthesised, purified and assessed for their ability to reduce expression of the Company's target gene in disease-specific cell-based models.

Through this meticulous process PreveCeutical has identified no less than four novel siRNA constructs each of which preferentially targets the gene of interest, while reducing its expression by no less than 80% compared to a random siRNA (control) sequence. This is an important development setting the Company on the path to create a series of lead siRNA constructs, with the goal of employing innovative design strategies, which enhance their gene targeting specificity and biostability, while maintaining their exceptional gene silencing capacity.

PreveCeutical's Chief Research Officer, Dr. Harendra Parekh commented, "This is an important development in our dual gene therapy program, as the identified sequences are a fundamental piece in the gene therapy approach to potential applications for diabetes and obesity, representing the 'medicine' component of the proposed therapy. With the blueprint for novel, potent sequences in-hand we can now focus our efforts on refining them to improve characteristics important to their potency in vivo."

In parallel, advances are also being made in the delivery of siRNA through the use of the Company's non-viral bio-responsive gene carrier systems, and an update on their performance will be provided in due course.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for type 2 diabetes and obesity; a soluble gel drug delivery program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

PreveCeutical sells CELLB9, an Immune System Booster. CELLB9 is an oral solution containing polarized and potentiated essential minerals extracted from a novel peptide obtained from Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom. This product is available on the Company's website.

For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit www.PreveCeutical.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/PreveCeuticals and Facebook: www.facebook.com/PreveCeutical.

