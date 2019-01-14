FXCM Group Expands Crypto CFD Offering Adding Ethereum

crypto CFD, Ethereum.



LONDON, SYDNEY, Australia, and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Jan. 14, 2019offering by adding its second

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM Group noted, "Following the successful launch of FXCM's Bitcoin CFD and with client demand we added Ethereum to our CFD list with plans to continue to roll-out additional crypto CFDs. Cryptocurrencies have surged in popularity, with many seeing new trading opportunities. In particular, there has been huge demand from retail foreign exchange traders for crypto CFDs, particularly due to the ability to go both long and short. And while we may not have been the first to launch, we are looking to offer a competitive suite of cryptocurrencies."

For more information and to open a live account, traders can contact an FXCM specialist 24 hours a day 5 days a week.

https://www.fxcm.com/au/cryptocurrency/

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Trading Forex/CFD's on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors as you could sustain losses in excess of deposits. Leverage can work against you. The products are intended for retail, professional and eligible counterparty clients. For clients who maintain account, inclusive of all EU branches, FXCM Australia Pty. Limited , FXCM South Africa, any affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms within the FXCM group of companies [collectively the "FXCM Group"], carefully consider your financial situation and experience level. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, Product Disclosure Statement , and Terms of Business . The FXCM Group may provide general commentary which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor. The FXCM Group assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on the FXCM Group's websites prior to taking further action.

Read full disclaimer .