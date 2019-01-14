

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) said that it will consolidate its manufacturing operations and close its Canton, Massachusetts facility by the end of 2019.



The Canton site manufactures a variety of products including sensors, actuators, switches and other components for automotive and commercial vehicle applications.



As part of the decision to close the facility, the company is reviewing strategic alternatives for certain non-core products.



Over the next few months, the company will begin to consolidate operations and engineering capabilities to other existing site locations.



