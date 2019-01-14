The amount of new PV added by Greece in 2018 is tiny but signals the sector has been restarted, mainly thanks to renewable energy tenders. However, significant challenges remain when it comes to meeting a 2020 solar energy target.The Hellenic Association of Photovoltaic Companies (Helapco) has reported Greece added just 41 MW of new PV capacity last year. The figure comprises all 33.8 MW of projects tendered in 2016 via a pilot renewable energy tender, and 7.2 MW of net metering installations. Tendered projects The Greek government has announced an intent to add more than 1 GW of new PV capacity ...

