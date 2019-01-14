Turkish Textiles, the Biggest Textiles Producer in Europe will be Presented by UTIB in Premiere Vision Fair in New York

NEW YORK, January 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Turkish textiles sector will participate in the Premiere Vision Fair to be held in New York in January 15-16, 2019 with 29 companies consisting of 25 national and 4 individual firms and invite business people across the world to invest in Turkey in addition to establishing commercial networks.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/807281/Pinar_Tasdelen_Engin_President_UTIB.jpg )

Pinar Tasdelen Engin, President of UTIB (Uludag Textile Exporters' Association) stated that Turkish textiles sector has a very strong image in the global market and said, "The sector stands out thanks to its machinery park with state-of-the-art technology, flexible production ability, capability of producing special products and high-quality workforce."

Turkish textiles sector confidently prepared for the Premiere Vision Fair to be held in New York between January 15-16, 2019.

29 companies from Turkey, of which 25 are national and 4 are individual firms, will participate the fair where Turkish textiles manufacturers will invite business people from across the world to invest in Turkey in addition to establishing commercial networks. Pinar Tasdelen Engin, President of Uludag Textile Exporters' Association (UTIB), which will lead the Turkish business people participating in the fair, said the Turkish textiles sector has a very strong image in the global market.

Exports to the emerging markets increasing

Tasdelen Engin expressed that the Turkish textiles sector paves the way in producing highly admired products of quality for many years thanks to its strong infrastructure and experience of hundreds of years. She also added, "A lot of people in many countries worldwide use Turkish textiles with pleasure, especially for their upper segment needs. Our sector has been engaged in exportation to the saturated and rising markets such as Europe and North America, where competition is quite intense. We managed to become the biggest textiles manufacturer in Europe. Our sector will maintain its assertive position in the future. We will continue to make significant breakthroughs not only in design and fashion but also in technical textiles."

Stating that they have the machinery park with state-of-the-art technology, flexible production ability, capability of producing special products with the high-quality workforce, Tasdelen Engin remarked that there are Turkish companies that received design awards on an international level and also have a highly positive image thanks to their manufacturing activities conforming to the technical and health standards.

Turkish Textiles Industry is the driving force of Turkish economy

Tasdelen Engin also stated that textiles sector is one of the driving sectors of Turkish economy with the added value it produces and its performance and added that the sector is of big importance with regard to the employment opportunities it provides. She said

"There are approximately 1 million people employed in textiles and ready-made clothing sectors. This number reaches 2 million if the sectors such as retail and merchandising, which are integrated to the aforementioned sectors, are included. Therefore, our contribution to the social stability of our country is very high. I believe that Turkish textile sector has a very high potential especially in terms of value added production."

Highlighting that in 2018 UTIB's export has increased by 7,68% to USD 1,3 billion compared to the previous year, Tasdelen Engin remarked, "In the same period, textiles export performed throughout Turkey reached USD 8,5 billion with a 4,5% increase, realizing an all-time record, by the end of 2018."

Turkish Textiles Industry showcase Turkey's potential at international fairs

Stating that they started opening stands and promoting Turkey at the fairs abroad under the leadership of Ministry of Trade and Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), Tasdelen Engin continued,

"We are the showcase displaying our country's values and potential at fairs that are one of the most important media to promote our sector abroad, and our activities are highly admired. It is of big importance that the companies and their representatives engaged in trading activities with the Turkish textiles sector share their positive experiences with the new generation. One of our most significant missions is to ensure that the actors of our sector all around the world embrace this positive perception. Maintaining our successes with our own brands constitutes one of our fundamental objectives with regard to our sector and we need to exert efforts in this direction. Our exporter companies now have an R&D and design awareness and we attach great importance to improving it. We carry out activities to this end and will continue to work by building on it."

Turkish Textiles Industry is the sector with the highest foreign trade surplus

Emphasizing that textiles sector is one of the traditional branches of industries in Turkey and among the cornerstones of the success story of industry and export, Tasdelen Engin, President of UTIB, expressed that the Turkish textiles and ready-made clothing sector as a whole is the first sector with the highest foreign trade surplus today. In addition, she said the textiles sector creates employment opportunities and, thus, highly contributes to the decrease in unemployment and public welfare, and added, "Turkish textiles sector has a very special place in the world thanks to its product quality, trendsetting designs and advanced technology. The sector ranks first in our country with its share in the gross domestic product (GDP) and in terms of parameters such as domestic input usage, as well as constitutes the foundation of our existence in the global market."

Turkish Textiles Industry: The biggest manufacturer in Europe

Tasdelen Engin drew attention to the fact that Turkey is the biggest textiles manufacturer in the continental Europe and stated that it achieved the status of being the seventh biggest cotton producer in the world. "The machinery park, which was established for the production of broderie and guipure for home textiles, is the biggest machinery park in the world. The biggest factory manufacturing quilt covers is located in Turkey. We are one of the top three towel suppliers in the world. In 2018, the share of Turkey in global textiles export stands at approximately 3%, 4.5% in home and interior textiles and 1.5% in technical textiles," said Tasdelen Engin.

Turkish Textiles Industry have a big potential in the technical textiles

Engin said that another advantage they have is the opportunity to reach dozens of countries on 3 continents in 3-hour flight time and added that experienced, young and dynamic workforce comes to the forefront as another strong side of the sector. She said, "The areas we believe we need to improve in the forthcoming period are technical textiles, promoting, marketing and branding. We have a big potential in terms of technical textiles. In order to turn this potential into reality, we particularly established Bursa Technology Coordination and R&D Center (BUTEKOM) and carry out a number of significant activities within this establishment for all areas in our sector."

Engin pointed to the fact that many Turkish products of high-level quality deserve to become global brands and added, "As the private sector, we will continue to focus on this matter in cooperation with our state. On the other hand, our companies should be more active in e-commerce, a relatively new and important area. A foreign intermediary company can buy a high-quality product from Turkey and sell it with a 50%, or even 100% profit through e-commerce channel. We will continue our efforts with regard to this and similar issues."

Textile sector will present the most favorable fabrics

In the meantime, Turkey's stand that will be opened at the Premiere Vision Fair to be held in New York by UTIB is ready to grab attention. At the fair, both cultural and artistic values of Turkey will be exhibited to professionals from New York. Foreign buyers will find a chance to see and examine the most favorable fabrics of the Turkish participants up close through the trend area at the Turkish stand. Turkish fabrics will be exhibited at the fair with a special design. Tastes from Turkish cuisine will be presented at the Turkish stand.

Time travelling to the history of textiles with virtual reality

The movie Tekstil (Textile) produced using virtual reality technique, will meet the audience at the New York fair. Different from the standard publicity films, the movie will be watched with special glasses and the audience will find themselves within the scenes. The visitors will witness the history and development of the Turkish textiles by personally experiencing it.

Turkey will be promoted on social media during the fair and potential visitors will be reached out. There will also be a sweepstakes on the last day of the fair for the buyers visiting the Turkish stand. A set of Turkish coffee cups will be gifted to three visitors.

New Surface, texture, colour, materials and construction methods of Turkish companies will be at UTIB booth (B 27) Premiere Vision New York with "a specially designed artwork" for New York. This artwork is entitled "Fabric Re-Made" by artist Deniz Sagdic. During the show, President of UTIB, Ms. Pinar TASDELEN ENGIN will also be at UTIB booth.

Location - Pier 94 15-16 January 2019 Premiere Vision New York

FABRIC RE-MADE

UTIB & DENIZ SAGDIC(JAN 2019-NY)

Turkey, a hub of ideas and cultures.

Discover The Potential is an invitation to everyone who wants to share our enthusiasm, knowledge, innovation and creativity thru our services and products. Fashion & Textile Design offers a diverse and creative approach to fabric development and Art is always the best way to communicate between cultures and history. Communication through art can be achieved in many ways that don't rely on words.

Explore surface, texture, colour, materials and construction methods at the stand with a specially designed artwork for New York.

This artwork is entitled "Fabric Re-Made" by artist Deniz Sagdic.

Deniz Sagdic describes "The different colors and the patterns as the perfect metaphor for the diversity of the people from the different walks of life".She believes that making one-piece artwork with all the colorful fabrics that had been provided by companies from all over the country will underline the spirit of "unity in diversity."

Fabric Re-Made is a part of an ongoing traveling exhibitions and workshops that aims to connect and communicate directly with people all around the world by the artist. Deniz Sagdiç and the art director Selçuk Sepici is taking over the world and spreading a vital message of unity in diversity by highlighting the core identity thru textile.

As UTIB (Uludag Textile Exporters' Association)Our goal is to support Turkish innovation and creativity on various international platforms.

29 companies from Turkey, of which 25 are national and 4 are individual firms, will participate in the fair with cutting edge collections.

Pinar Tasdelen Engin, President of Uludag Textile Exporters' Association (UTIB):

"We are the showcase displaying our country's values and potential at fairs that are one of the most important media to promote our sector abroad, and our activities are highly admired. It is of big importance that the companies and their representatives engaged in trading activities with the Turkish textiles sector share their positive experiences with the new generation. One of our most significant missions is to ensure that the actors of our sector all around the world embrace this positive perception. We present here Turkish Textile with an artistic perspective that includes innovations, diversity and creativity as one voice of TURKEY."

The project and idea is designed by leadership Banu Yenici(YBONE Textile Consultancy)on behalf of UTIB.