Aspo Oyj: Patricia Nyberg appointed member of the Board of Directors of Telko

Aspo Plc

Stock exchange release

January 14, 2019 at 4 p.m.





PATRICIA NYBERG APPOINTED MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TELKO



Patricia Nyberg (M.Sc. (Econ), MBA (IMD), born 1985), has been appointed member of the Board of Directors of Telko Ltd, part of Aspo Group, starting from January 1, 2019. Patricia Nyberg is working as Business Manager at Tessin Nordic AB and is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Havsudden Oy.



"Patricia Nyberg will start as a member of the Board of Directors of Telko, Aspo's largest and most international business. Patricia's experience in international trade and her solid expertise in financing are a perfect match for Telko's current strong development phase," says Aki Ojanen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Telko.



Telko has grown strongly and expanded its operating area, and has currently subsidiaries in 18 countries. The increase in net sales and profitability is based on its long-term expansion in Russia, Ukraine and other CIS countries. Most recently, the company has expanded to the emerging markets of Central Europe. The company's positive profitability development is also based on its improved profitability in the western markets and its significantly expanded customer base, for example in Finland, Scandinavia and Poland.



Anders Dahlblom, Managing Director of Paroc Group, has stated that due to his new tasks he is unable to continue as a member of the Board of Directors after March 1, 2019. Elina Piispanen, Chief Transformation Officer at Sanoma Media Finland, and Ralf Holmlund will continue as members of the Board of Directors, and Aki Ojanen, CEO of Aspo Plc, will continue as the Chairman.





ASPO Plc



Aki Ojanen

CEO



Further information:

Aki Ojanen, CEO of Aspo Plc and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Telko,

tel. +358 9 521 4010, +358 400 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.aspo.com





Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets, focusing on demanding B2B customers. The aim of our strong corporate brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - is to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and their development. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Aspo Oyj via Globenewswire

