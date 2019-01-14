Smiths Detection has been awarded an indefinite-delivery-indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction office (CWMD) to provide radiation portal monitors (RPM).

The RPM is a passive checkpoint which can detect potentially dangerous radiation emitting material which passes through its detection zone. The portal is capable of scanning trucks, vehicles, containers, packages and people.

Shan Hood, President of Smiths Detection Inc., said: "Smiths Detection's extensive experience with radiation detection and checkpoint solutions, as well as our research development investment in data solutions, makes cutting-edge screening technology a reality. Solutions, like the RPM and our ability to deliver 24/7/365 service sets Smiths Detection's solutions apart for their efficiency and effectiveness. We are ready to help DHS and the CWMD office protect the United States for years to come."

SDI is partnered with subcontractors, Radiation Solutions, Inc. (RSI) and Silverside Detectors Inc. to utilize gamma and neutron detection technology respectively. Jens Hovgaard, President, RSI, said, "We are thrilled to be moving into this phase of the program and look forward to working closely with Smiths Detection, CBP, and CWMD to support and enhance the RPM replacement program." "Silverside is committed to providing best-in-class neutron detection for protecting the United States, and commends Smiths Detection and RSI for their commitment to technical and mission excellence," said Andrew Inglis, CEO Founder, Silverside Detectors Inc.

The IDIQ contract with CWMD has a $291m ceiling, allows for multiple orders of SDI products and services under a single contract, and provides flexibility for the customer in follow-on order decisions.

For more information on Smiths Detection products, please visit: http://www.smithsdetection.com/index.php/products-solutions.html.

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for the aviation, ports and borders, urban security and defense markets. With more than 40 years of field-tested experience, we deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our goal is simple to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement, upon which the world depends. For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com.

