Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2019) - Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: BEE) (OTCQB: BEVVF) ("BVT") announced today that it has submitted results from the US Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) requested honey bee larval safety study along with a weight of evidence document in support of its regulatory approval process with the EPA.

The regulatory approval review process includes performing a risk assessment of the technology by the EPA. This includes looking at the exposure risk to workers and the environment, including bees, along with any potential toxicity. Since this is the first time a product that is being applied by bees is being evaluated by the EPA, BVT provided additional information in the form of a "weight of evidence" document discussing in particular the exposure risk to honey bee brood to help in EPA's review of the regulatory submission.

"BVT has a unique system which means we are similarly a unique file with the EPA," said Ashish Malik, BVT CEO. "The report and analysis of the larval study, and the supporting material were very detailed and comprehensive. Over 800 pages of material in support of the approval process were provided to the agency as part of this submission. We are pleased to be pioneering new science and introducing innovative crop protection alternatives to EPA for their review and consideration."

BVT has developed and owns patent-pending bee vectoring technology that is designed to harmlessly utilize bumblebees and honey bees as natural delivery mechanisms for a variety of powdered mixtures comprised of organic compounds that inhibit or control common crop diseases, while at the same time enhancing crop vigor and productivity. This unique and proprietary process enables a targeted delivery of crop controls using the simple process of bee pollination to replace traditional crop spraying, resulting in better yields, superior quality, and less impact on the environment without the use of water or disruptions to labour.

