Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2019) - Biocure Technology Inc. (CSE: CURE) (OTCQB: BICTF) (the "Company" or "Biocure") BiocurePharm, Korea ("BPK"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocure Technology Inc. ("CURE") has entered into a collaboration agreement with Y Biologics ("YB"), a private R&D company in Korea who is specialized in antibody therapeutics in cancer, autoimmune disease and metabolic disease. The purpose of this agreement is to research the effectiveness of combined treatment of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor PD-1 (Programmed Cell Death Protein-1) developed by YB and anti-CD19 CAR T-Cell Therapy developed by BPK. BPK and YB believe that the above combined treatment could maximize anticancer effects and eventually develop a next generation anticancer treatment for solid tumors.

BPK and YB agreed to collaborate in the following areas to verify combined therapy of YBL-006 and anti-CD19 CAR T-cell therapy;

Plan and implement pre-clinical trial(animal) for combined therapy Conduct a study of action mechanism and bio marker of combined therapy Development of anticancer treatment and exchange of information And other essential items to fulfill the intended goal of the agreement

Dr. Sang Mok Lee, CEO & President of CURE explains "I am excited to see BPK collaborate with Y Biologics to take the first step to move forward to develop a next generation anticancer treatment for solid tumors. CURE will be able to commercialize a blood cancer immune therapy using CAR T Cell Therapy within 2 years and it is our ultimate goal to treat solid tumors with CAR T Cell Therapy. I believe that a successful outcome from this collaboration could bring CURE an opportunity to present epoch-marking anticancer therapy for solid tumors to life-threatening patients. This might be one of our most powerful pipeline products to give the significant returns to our loyal shareholders who have been supporting us for many years."

Y Biologics is a Korean private R&D Company specialized in antibody therapeutics in cancer, autoimmune disease and metabolic disease. It has three platform technologies to accelerate development of antibody therapeutics - Human antibody library, Receptor library and mammalian transient expression. Y Biologics has a plan to enter into a preclinical trial for YBL-006 imminently.

Biocure is a South Korean based Bio Pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and potential commercialization of biosimilar pharmaceutical products. Biocure is in the process of pre- clinical trials of five major biosimilar products in South Korea, including Interferon Beta 1b, PEG- Filgrastim and Ranibizumab as well as CAR-T Cell Therapy. Interferon Beta 1b is used for treating relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis ("MS") Filgrastim is used to treat neutropenia, a lack of certain white blood cells caused by bone marrow transplants, chemotherapy, and other conditions. Ranibizumab is used for treating macular degeneration. It is also used to treat a type of eye problem known as macular edema, as well as certain eye problems caused by diabetes. Biocure is also developing a foot and mouth disease vaccine, a hair growth production product and a breast cancer detection kit.

