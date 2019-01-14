COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Allianz Finance II EUR 7&11 year
London, January 14
Post-Stabilisation Notice
14thJanuary 2019
Allianz Finance II B.V.
€ 750,000,000 0.875% Notes due 15 January 2026
€ 750,000,000 1.50% Notes due 15 January 2030
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Allianz Finance II B.V.
|Guarantor (if any):
|Allianz SE
|ISIN:
|DE000A2RWAX4 - 2026
DE000A2RWAY2 - 2030
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR750,000,000 - 2026
EUR750,000,000 - 2030
|Description:
|0.875 % Notes due 2026
1.50 % Notes due 2030
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank
HSBC Bank plc
Merrill Lynch International
