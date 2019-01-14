sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,228 Euro		-0,122
-1,92 %
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,262
6,267
15:53
6,265
6,27
15:53
14.01.2019 | 15:25
(8 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Allianz Finance II EUR 7&11 year

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Allianz Finance II EUR 7&11 year

PR Newswire

London, January 14

Post-Stabilisation Notice

14thJanuary 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Allianz Finance II B.V.

€ 750,000,000 0.875% Notes due 15 January 2026

€ 750,000,000 1.50% Notes due 15 January 2030

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Allianz Finance II B.V.
Guarantor (if any):Allianz SE
ISIN:DE000A2RWAX4 - 2026
DE000A2RWAY2 - 2030
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR750,000,000 - 2026
EUR750,000,000 - 2030
Description:0.875 % Notes due 2026
1.50 % Notes due 2030
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank
HSBC Bank plc
Merrill Lynch International

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2019 PR Newswire