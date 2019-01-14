Gaming Innovation Group Signs Distribution Agreement with Relax Gaming

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has signed an agreement with casino games aggregator Relax Gaming. Online casino operators integrated with the Relax Gaming platform will now be able to offer its end users GiG Games titles.

Relax Gaming will take all games from GiG Games and plans to release the first game on its platform in Q1 2019. This agreement is expected to have limited impact on GiG's revenues in 2019, with an increase from there onwards.

Daniel Eskola, CEO Relax Gaming commented: "We are pleased to be opening 2019 with an agreement of this calibre, providing GiG Games with access to our partner network of more than 350 online casino brands to further enhance the range of content we offer to operators with GiG's highly regarded games.

"This agreement represents a significant milestone as we continue to deliver against our strategic ambitions, adding value to both our commercial proposition and global distribution."

Mathias Larsson, Managing Director at GiG Games, says "Relax Gaming is a very important strategic partner for GiG Games. They have a great platform and are serving most Tier 1 operators in the market with games. Adding our games to the Relax platform will give us access to all these operators and their end users in the quickest way possible".

About Gaming Innovation Group

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all'. Through its ecosystem of products and services, it is connecting operators, suppliers and users, to create the best iGaming experiences in the world. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is listed in the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GiG.

About Relax Gaming

Relax Gaming Group was founded in 2010 with the goal of simplifying B2B content delivery for the modern iGaming landscape. With transparency and collaboration central to its ethos, its recent and rapid expansion has been conceived in order to deliver unparalleled global reach.

Via a quick one-time integration, Relax Gaming now provides access to a roster of 280+ casino games and a diverse range of proprietary products, including Poker, Bingo and its recently launched slot portfolio. The high-quality aggregated content is provided through its selected Silver Bullet (commercially represented) and Powered By (commercially independent) partners.

Regulated markets are also at the heart of its growth strategy, with licenses held in multiple jurisdictions including: the Malta Gaming Authority, Alderney Gambling Control Commission, the UK Gambling Commission, and the Danish Gambling Authority.

