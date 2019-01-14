Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison issues initiation on De La Rue (DLAR) 14-Jan-2019 / 14:19 GMT/BST London, UK, 14 January 2019 *Edison issues initiation on De La Rue (DLAR)* De La Rue (DLAR) continues to pursue a strategy that is transitioning the company to a less capital-intensive operation with a more diverse customer base and revenue streams, incorporating more embedded technology and IP. Underlying progress is apparent although masked by the disposals and the recent loss of the UK passport contract. The strengthening of the balance sheet enables appropriate M&A to augment what we expect to be a resumption of organic sales growth from FY21. The current rating implies scepticism but this should improve as growth prospects are recognised. In the meantime, the healthy dividend yield provides support for investors. Our fair value DCF returns a value of 639p a share, a healthy 49% premium to the current share price. The implied P/E for FY20e of 13.9x is hardly demanding compared to the support services segment calendar 2019 P/E multiple of 14.8x. In our view, the current rating of 9.7x FY20 EPS with a yield of 5.8% does not reflect growth potential. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Andy Chambers, +44 (0)20 3681 2525 industrials@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 765863 14-Jan-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3214a0674d580ed18ec26f84265f1a78&application_id=765863&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=765863&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=765863&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=765863&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=765863&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=765863&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=765863&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2019 09:19 ET (14:19 GMT)